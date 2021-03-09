$1.03 EPS Expected for Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) to post earnings per share of $1.03 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Banner’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.32 and the lowest is $0.87. Banner posted earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banner will report full-year earnings of $3.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $4.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.88. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Banner.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. Banner had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 7.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Banner in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Banner from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Banner from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Banner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Banner during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Banner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Banner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BANR traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.76. The stock had a trading volume of 10,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Banner has a 1 year low of $27.12 and a 1 year high of $58.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.44%.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

