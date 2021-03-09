$0.99 EPS Expected for CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.99 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for CyrusOne’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the highest is $1.01. CyrusOne posted earnings of $0.97 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CyrusOne will report full-year earnings of $3.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $4.11. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CyrusOne.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 2.91%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CONE. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Mizuho assumed coverage on CyrusOne in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 1.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 2,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CONE opened at $64.00 on Wednesday. CyrusOne has a 1-year low of $43.72 and a 1-year high of $86.77. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -251.84, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

