-$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) will post earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for ION Geophysical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.71) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.50). ION Geophysical posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 284.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ION Geophysical will report full year earnings of ($2.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.00) to ($1.76). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.91) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ION Geophysical.

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.11.

IO has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on ION Geophysical from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ION Geophysical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of ION Geophysical by 146.3% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 54,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 32,188 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ION Geophysical by 343.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 163,133 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of ION Geophysical by 232.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 79,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 55,536 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in ION Geophysical by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ION Geophysical by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 207,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 15,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IO opened at $2.71 on Wednesday. ION Geophysical has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $5.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 4.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.24.

ION Geophysical Company Profile

ION Geophysical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of services and products for seismic data acquisition and processing in Latin America, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: E&P Technology & Services and Operations Optimization.

