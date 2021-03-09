-$0.48 EPS Expected for Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) will announce ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Farfetch’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.35). Farfetch posted earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farfetch will report full-year earnings of ($1.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($0.97). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($1.26). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Farfetch.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($6.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($6.15). Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 81.22% and a negative net margin of 77.29%. The company had revenue of $540.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.10 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FTCH shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Farfetch from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Farfetch from $31.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Farfetch from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Farfetch from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.43.

Shares of FTCH stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.76. The stock had a trading volume of 45,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,390,586. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.24 and its 200-day moving average is $46.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 3.53. Farfetch has a 1-year low of $5.99 and a 1-year high of $73.87.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Farfetch by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,925,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,628,000 after buying an additional 13,737,367 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Farfetch by 352.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,483,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,079,000 after buying an additional 19,850,348 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Farfetch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $873,875,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Farfetch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $514,600,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Farfetch by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,166,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,295,000 after purchasing an additional 551,468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

