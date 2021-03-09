-$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for MTBC, Inc (NASDAQ:MTBC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that MTBC, Inc (NASDAQ:MTBC) will report earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for MTBC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.35). MTBC reported earnings of ($0.42) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that MTBC will report full year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($0.85). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.55) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover MTBC.

MTBC (NASDAQ:MTBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.09. MTBC had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a negative net margin of 9.72%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTBC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MTBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on MTBC in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.94.

Shares of MTBC stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.14. The company had a trading volume of 106,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,620. MTBC has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $13.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.37 and its 200 day moving average is $9.53.

In other news, President A Hadi Chaudhry sold 4,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $45,550.34. Following the transaction, the president now owns 73,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,602.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mahmud Ul Haq sold 35,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total value of $336,902.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,650,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,740,686.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,355 shares of company stock worth $1,153,902. 46.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTBC. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MTBC in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MTBC in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of MTBC by 191.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 9,827 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MTBC during the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Woodstock Corp acquired a new stake in MTBC during the 4th quarter worth $166,000. 21.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTBC, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Healthcare IT and Practice Management. It primarily offers PracticePro, a software-as-a-service platform, which includes practice management software and related tools that facilitate the day-to-day business operation and workflows; electronic health record (EHR), which enables customers to reduce paperwork; revenue cycle management services, such as end-to-end medical billing, analytics, and related services; and mobile health solutions, including smartphone applications that assist patients and healthcare providers in the provision of healthcare services.

