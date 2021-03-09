$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.32. Barnes Group reported earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 56.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full-year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Barnes Group.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $289.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.34 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on B. DA Davidson increased their price target on Barnes Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Barnes Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.31.

NYSE:B opened at $56.55 on Friday. Barnes Group has a 1 year low of $30.22 and a 1 year high of $56.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.98 and a 200-day moving average of $45.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in B. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Barnes Group by 38.8% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,636,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,241,000 after acquiring an additional 736,850 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Barnes Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,277,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Barnes Group by 6,662.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 627,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,440,000 after purchasing an additional 618,586 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,210,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,501,000 after purchasing an additional 446,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 342,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,354,000 after buying an additional 188,973 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and innovative solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

