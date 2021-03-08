Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Director Daniel Scheinman Sells 167,466 Shares

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Director Daniel Scheinman sold 167,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.68, for a total transaction of $60,904,034.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,552,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

ZM stock opened at $337.43 on Monday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $100.88 and a one year high of $588.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $395.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $413.54. The company has a market capitalization of $96.51 billion, a PE ratio of 432.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.97 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 368.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 340.0% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at $45,000. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ZM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $402.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $439.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.04.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

