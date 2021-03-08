Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZHAOF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZHAOF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,473,100 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the January 28th total of 1,825,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,946.2 days.
Shares of ZHAOF stock opened at $1.10 on Monday. Zhaojin Mining Industry has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.22.
About Zhaojin Mining Industry
