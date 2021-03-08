Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZHAOF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZHAOF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,473,100 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the January 28th total of 1,825,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,946.2 days.

Shares of ZHAOF stock opened at $1.10 on Monday. Zhaojin Mining Industry has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.22.

About Zhaojin Mining Industry

Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, smelting, and sale of gold, silver, and copper products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Gold Operations, Copper Operations, and Others. The company produces gold products under the Zhaojin brand.

