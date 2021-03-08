Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) to Hold

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MANITEX INTERNATIONAL INC is a leading provider of engineered lifting solutions including boom trucks, cranes, rough terrain forklifts, and special mission oriented vehicles. Through their subsidiaries, they manufacture and market a comprehensive line of boom trucks and sign cranes. Their boom trucks and crane products are primarily used in industrial projects, energy exploration and infrastructure development, including roads, bridges, and commercial construction. The Manitex Liftking subsidiary, which includes the Noble forklift product line, manufactures and sells a complete line of rough terrain forklifts and special mission oriented vehicles, as well as other specialized carriers, heavy material handling transporters and steel mill equipment. “

Separately, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Manitex International in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MNTX opened at $7.43 on Friday. Manitex International has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.64 and its 200 day moving average is $5.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.05 million, a P/E ratio of -11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in Manitex International by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 16,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Manitex International by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Manitex International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Manitex International by 3.4% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 219,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Manitex International by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 195,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

About Manitex International

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks and crane products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

