Zacks Investment Research Lowers Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) to Hold

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vipshop Holdings Ltd. is an online discount retailer for brands. The Company offers branded products to consumers in China through flash sales on its vipshop.com website. It offers a wide selection of various famous branded discount products including apparel for women, men and children, fashion goods, cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, through its website. Vipshop Holdings Ltd. is headquartered in Guangzhou. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VIPS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Vipshop from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. CLSA cut Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Vipshop from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Vipshop from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.40.

Shares of Vipshop stock opened at $41.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a PE ratio of 39.63 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.69 and a 200 day moving average of $24.23. Vipshop has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $41.26.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $3.28. Vipshop had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 5.16%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vipshop will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 55.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 51,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 18,540 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 26.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 0.7% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 96,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd bought a new position in Vipshop in the third quarter valued at about $4,579,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 9.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. 49.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

