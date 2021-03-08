Zacks: Brokerages Expect Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Visteon’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is $0.73. Visteon posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 657.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Visteon will report full year earnings of $3.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.46. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.09 to $6.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Visteon.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.12). Visteon had a positive return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 1.56%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Visteon in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Visteon from $28.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Visteon from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Visteon from $166.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.40.

VC opened at $122.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.03 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Visteon has a 12 month low of $38.69 and a 12 month high of $147.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Visteon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Visteon during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new stake in Visteon during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Visteon during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Visteon during the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

