Zacks: Brokerages Expect Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) to Announce $1.26 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) will report earnings per share of $1.26 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.34 and the lowest is $1.22. Verisk Analytics posted earnings per share of $1.17 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full-year earnings of $5.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.22 to $5.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $6.37. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Verisk Analytics.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.03). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The firm had revenue of $713.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VRSK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $237.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group raised Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.75.

Verisk Analytics stock traded up $6.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $168.12. 1,922,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,112,092. The company has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.88, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $184.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.29. Verisk Analytics has a 52-week low of $116.61 and a 52-week high of $210.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.66%.

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $424,167.00. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

