Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) to Announce $0.17 EPS

Equities analysts expect Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nuance Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.18. Nuance Communications posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nuance Communications will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.86. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nuance Communications.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $345.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NUAN shares. Wedbush increased their price target on Nuance Communications from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Nuance Communications from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.86.

In other news, EVP Diana L. Nole sold 1,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $77,185.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,359,511.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NUAN traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,677,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,349,182. Nuance Communications has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $51.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.61 and its 200-day moving average is $39.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 425.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

