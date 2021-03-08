Zacks: Brokerages Expect James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $182.10 Million

Equities research analysts expect that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) will announce $182.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for James River Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $183.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $181.00 million. James River Group posted sales of $110.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that James River Group will report full-year sales of $768.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $762.80 million to $775.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $847.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover James River Group.

Get James River Group alerts:

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.45). James River Group had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 9.43%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JRVR. TheStreet downgraded James River Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on James River Group from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.20.

JRVR stock opened at $46.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87 and a beta of 0.48. James River Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.34 and a fifty-two week high of $57.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.90 and a 200-day moving average of $48.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. James River Group’s payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of James River Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of James River Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of James River Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of James River Group by 681.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of James River Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Article: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on James River Group (JRVR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.