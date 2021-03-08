Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.78 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) will post ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Bio-Path’s earnings. Bio-Path reported earnings of ($0.72) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Bio-Path will report full-year earnings of ($3.04) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.20) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bio-Path.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BPTH. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Bio-Path from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bio-Path stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 33,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Bio-Path at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Path stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.07. 544,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,853,862. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.83 and a 200 day moving average of $4.39. The firm has a market cap of $42.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.02. Bio-Path has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $24.34.

About Bio-Path

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

