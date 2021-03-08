Zacks: Brokerages Expect Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) will report $1.04 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amdocs’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.05 billion and the lowest is $1.03 billion. Amdocs posted sales of $1.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amdocs will report full-year sales of $4.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.24 billion to $4.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Amdocs.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DOX. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Amdocs in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Amdocs in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amdocs in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Amdocs by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Amdocs by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOX stock opened at $77.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Amdocs has a 52-week low of $44.05 and a 52-week high of $78.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.45 and its 200-day moving average is $65.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

