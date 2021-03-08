Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Will Post Earnings of $4.39 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) will announce $4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Zebra Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.35. Zebra Technologies reported earnings of $2.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 64.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will report full-year earnings of $15.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.84 to $15.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $16.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.71 to $17.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Zebra Technologies.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.56 earnings per share.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.11.

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Janice M. Roberts sold 2,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.09, for a total value of $996,150.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,802,906.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Keyser sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.91, for a total value of $7,348,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,044 shares in the company, valued at $19,617,956.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,368 shares of company stock worth $26,450,197. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $262,000. Alamar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $2,137,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $202,920,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 254,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,734,000 after buying an additional 27,253 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA traded down $9.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $468.23. 9,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79. Zebra Technologies has a 12-month low of $150.06 and a 12-month high of $516.78. The firm has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.60 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $442.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $351.67.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

