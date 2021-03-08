Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) to Announce $1.07 EPS

Analysts expect RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) to report earnings of $1.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for RBC Bearings’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.12. RBC Bearings posted earnings per share of $1.33 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBC Bearings will report full year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $3.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.29 to $4.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for RBC Bearings.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $145.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis.

ROLL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $118.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.50.

ROLL stock opened at $194.83 on Monday. RBC Bearings has a 52-week low of $77.63 and a 52-week high of $204.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.31 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $185.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 7.47.

In other news, Director Edward Stewart sold 917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.84, for a total transaction of $163,996.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 21,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total value of $4,382,099.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,159 shares of company stock worth $13,979,741 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROLL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 199.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

