Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $56.14 Million

Brokerages forecast that Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) will announce $56.14 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nine Energy Service’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $55.00 million and the highest is $57.20 million. Nine Energy Service reported sales of $163.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 65.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nine Energy Service will report full year sales of $304.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $303.00 million to $306.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $308.36 million, with estimates ranging from $293.00 million to $323.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nine Energy Service.

Get Nine Energy Service alerts:

NINE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Nine Energy Service from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $1.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Nine Energy Service to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $1.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nine Energy Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Shares of NYSE NINE traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.60. 223,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,603. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.38. Nine Energy Service has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $6.59. The stock has a market cap of $113.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 3.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NINE. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Nine Energy Service by 470.1% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 69,923 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Nine Energy Service by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 55,900 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nine Energy Service in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 50.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nine Energy Service Company Profile

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nine Energy Service (NINE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nine Energy Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nine Energy Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.