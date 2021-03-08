Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Will Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.39. Healthpeak Properties posted earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Healthpeak Properties.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 13.46%.

Several research firms recently commented on PEAK. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp downgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.38.

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $29.81 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties has a 12 month low of $18.63 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.64. The company has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.68, a PEG ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 64,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 7,070 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 29,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $167,833,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 8,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

