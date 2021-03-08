Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $531.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) will report $531.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gray Television’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $529.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $533.50 million. Gray Television reported sales of $534.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gray Television will report full year sales of $2.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.23 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Gray Television.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.31. Gray Television had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 18.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE:GTN opened at $19.56 on Monday. Gray Television has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $20.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.04 and a 200-day moving average of $16.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

In related news, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 18,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total transaction of $341,873.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 327,178 shares in the company, valued at $6,075,695.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,898 shares of company stock valued at $2,657,976. Corporate insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Gray Television by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Gray Television by 0.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 204,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gray Television by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gray Television by 7.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gray Television by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

