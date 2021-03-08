Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $997.33 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) to report sales of $997.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Canadian Solar’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.01 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $988.00 million. Canadian Solar reported sales of $919.71 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Solar will report full-year sales of $3.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $3.44 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.86 billion to $5.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Canadian Solar.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.56.

Shares of NASDAQ CSIQ traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,694,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188,700. Canadian Solar has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $67.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.05 and its 200-day moving average is $43.05.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,301,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,592 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 7,729 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,506 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 7,424 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the fourth quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 463.6% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 79,056 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 65,029 shares during the last quarter. 41.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

