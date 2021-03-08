Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) to Post $0.16 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Warner Music Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.21. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Warner Music Group will report full-year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Warner Music Group.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion.

WMG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Warner Music Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.06.

WMG stock opened at $35.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.78 and a 200-day moving average of $33.07. Warner Music Group has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $39.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th.

In other Warner Music Group news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,735,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $181,116,657.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Forbes Cooper sold 557,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $17,289,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMG. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Warner Music Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Warner Music Group by 23,908.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

