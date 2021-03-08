Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.32 Million

Analysts expect that PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) will report $60.32 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for PROS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $60.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $60.20 million. PROS posted sales of $66.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PROS will report full year sales of $252.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $243.81 million to $257.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $284.17 million, with estimates ranging from $268.06 million to $301.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PROS.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.15. PROS had a negative net margin of 29.53% and a negative return on equity of 38.36%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of PROS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PROS from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PROS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

Shares of PRO stock traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.46. 361,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,073. PROS has a fifty-two week low of $19.73 and a fifty-two week high of $51.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.10 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.76.

In related news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,021 shares of PROS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $45,301.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,656.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andres Reiner sold 7,914 shares of PROS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $351,144.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 928,946 shares in the company, valued at $41,217,334.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,703 shares of company stock worth $7,984,576 over the last quarter. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank raised its position in PROS by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 166,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,368,000 after acquiring an additional 11,602 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in PROS by 230.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in PROS by 6.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,851 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PROS in the third quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in PROS in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

