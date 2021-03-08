Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) to Announce -$0.38 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) to report earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Equillium’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.33) and the lowest is ($0.47). Equillium posted earnings of ($0.44) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Equillium will report full-year earnings of ($1.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($1.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.27). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Equillium.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EQ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equillium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Equillium in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Equillium in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.35.

Equillium stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.75. 304,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,095. Equillium has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $27.05. The firm has a market cap of $167.09 million, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 17.91 and a quick ratio of 17.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.59.

In related news, CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total transaction of $37,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,714.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen Connelly sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $113,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 993,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,488,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 52.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQ. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Equillium during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Equillium during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Equillium during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Equillium during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Equillium during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. 31.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

