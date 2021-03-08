Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) will report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Alkermes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.05. Alkermes reported earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Alkermes will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $1.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Alkermes.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALKS. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Alkermes from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Shares of Alkermes stock opened at $19.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.85. Alkermes has a 12-month low of $11.98 and a 12-month high of $23.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alkermes in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,688,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 498,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,937,000 after purchasing an additional 44,095 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 905,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,077,000 after purchasing an additional 14,671 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 13,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 4th quarter valued at about $349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

