Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Sells 1,000 Shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lowered its stake in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in The Shyft Group were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in The Shyft Group by 47.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 485,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,164,000 after purchasing an additional 156,525 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in The Shyft Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Shyft Group in the third quarter worth $4,618,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in The Shyft Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in The Shyft Group by 18.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

SHYF has been the topic of several research reports. Colliers Securities boosted their price target on shares of The Shyft Group from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The Shyft Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of The Shyft Group stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,893. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -415.50, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $34.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.06%.

In other news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total value of $485,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 479,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,521,126.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Shyft Group Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc, manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV).

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF).

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.