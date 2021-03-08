Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Invests $301,000 in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIG. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Big Lots by 3,272.6% during the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 277,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,374,000 after buying an additional 269,011 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Big Lots by 109.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 450,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,106,000 after buying an additional 236,055 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Big Lots during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,771,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Big Lots by 93.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 310,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,843,000 after buying an additional 149,937 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Big Lots during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,415,000. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Big Lots in a report on Sunday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Big Lots from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.42.

Shares of NYSE:BIG traded up $5.16 on Monday, hitting $67.21. 18,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,457,502. Big Lots, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $68.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.09. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is currently 32.70%.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

Read More: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.