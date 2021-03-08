Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Has $250,000 Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc cut its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 40.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MA. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,253 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Mastercard by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 286,533 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $102,275,000 after purchasing an additional 20,631 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 63,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Finally, Breakline Capital LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Breakline Capital LLC now owns 18,392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MA stock traded up $10.37 on Monday, hitting $371.25. The company had a trading volume of 109,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,463,367. The firm has a market cap of $368.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $336.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $336.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $368.79.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mastercard from $375.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.56.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,484,516.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.14, for a total value of $18,711,753.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,068,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,680,703,439.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 764,346 shares of company stock worth $252,786,532. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

