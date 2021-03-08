Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Has $241,000 Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lowered its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 42.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,399,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,077,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727,385 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,908,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,301,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490,032 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 327.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,053,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $213,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,212 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 48.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,997,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $365,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,622,000. Institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on PSX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.44.

PSX stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $88.06. The stock had a trading volume of 23,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,850,389. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $40.04 and a 52 week high of $89.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

