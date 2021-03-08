Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at Morgan Stanley

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on YEXT. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Yext from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yext from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. William Blair downgraded Yext from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Yext from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.95.

YEXT opened at $15.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 1.68. Yext has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $20.90.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Yext had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 63.74%. The firm had revenue of $92.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yext will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Yext news, insider Marc Ferrentino sold 13,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $232,016.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,375 shares in the company, valued at $159,468.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $150,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,337,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,157,169.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 851,296 shares of company stock worth $15,007,853 in the last quarter. 14.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Yext by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yext during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yext by 292.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yext by 124.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yext during the fourth quarter worth about $507,000. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc, a search experience cloud company, engages in delivering brand-verified answers that puts businesses in control of their facts online. Its Yext platform lets businesses structure the facts about their brands in a database called a Knowledge Graph. The Yext platform leverages the structured data stored in the Knowledge Graph to power direct answers on a business' own website, as well as across its Knowledge Network of approximately 175 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

