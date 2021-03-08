Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a C$1.15 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

YGR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Yangarra Resources from C$1.00 to C$1.50 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. CIBC raised their price objective on Yangarra Resources from C$0.75 to C$0.80 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Yangarra Resources from C$1.00 to C$1.15 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Yangarra Resources from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$0.60 to C$1.25 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yangarra Resources currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$1.19.

Get Yangarra Resources alerts:

Shares of YGR stock opened at C$1.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$99.04 million and a P/E ratio of 13.03. Yangarra Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$0.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.20.

In related news, Senior Officer Alan Glessing James purchased 75,000 shares of Yangarra Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,750.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 365,863 shares in the company, valued at C$252,445.47.

About Yangarra Resources

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. It holds interests in approximately 136 sections located to the north of the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Yangarra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yangarra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.