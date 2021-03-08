Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.89.

Several research firms recently commented on AUY. TheStreet raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold to $10.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of AUY stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $4.29. The stock had a trading volume of 646,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,194,768. Yamana Gold has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $7.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.49.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.42%. On average, analysts expect that Yamana Gold will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.0263 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.92%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 30,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management grew its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 8,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 58,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in July 2003.

