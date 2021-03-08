Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 199,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,882,000 after acquiring an additional 49,619 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,345,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,053,000 after purchasing an additional 33,965 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 109,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 20,344 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,049,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,307,000 after purchasing an additional 94,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1,355.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 77,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 72,163 shares in the last quarter. 53.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ YMAB opened at $32.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 1.36. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $55.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.44.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.36. On average, equities analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, insider Thomas Gad sold 50,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,537,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David N. Gill sold 2,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total value of $93,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $93,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,000 shares of company stock worth $4,248,120. Company insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on YMAB. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays raised their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.43.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. The company develops naxitamab that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed steosarcoma or refractory, and high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and GD2-GD3 Vaccine which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of high-risk neuroblastoma.

Read More: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.