Xponance Inc. Sells 830 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Xponance Inc. decreased its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $8,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Copart by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,021,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Copart by 10.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP bought a new position in Copart in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in Copart by 63.8% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 133,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,075,000 after buying an additional 52,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Copart by 7.1% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Copart alerts:

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total transaction of $4,191,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $106.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.22 and a 200-day moving average of $113.28. The stock has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $130.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%. Equities research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CPRT. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Stephens raised shares of Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.20.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Recommended Story: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.