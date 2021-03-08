Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,550 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.12% of Xencor worth $3,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 9.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 429,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,658,000 after acquiring an additional 37,612 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 261.9% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 88,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 64,221 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 214.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 75,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 51,609 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Xencor in the third quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 117.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 8,273 shares during the period.

Get Xencor alerts:

NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $44.90 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.07 and a beta of 0.80. Xencor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.35 and a 1 year high of $58.35.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.30. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 113.40%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xencor, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XNCR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Xencor from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James upgraded Xencor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Xencor from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.80.

In other news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $127,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John J. Kuch sold 15,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $736,678.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,952,836.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,164 shares of company stock valued at $920,837. Company insiders own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

Xencor Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which has been completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; AIMab7195, which is in development and commercialization stage.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XNCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.