Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WYNMF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Wynn Macau from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup raised Wynn Macau from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wynn Macau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

OTCMKTS:WYNMF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.03. The stock had a trading volume of 19,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,036. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.62. Wynn Macau has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $2.05.

Wynn Macau, Limited develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 420,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; and 14 food and beverage outlets.

