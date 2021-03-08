WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,342 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,112 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.12% of WSFS Financial worth $2,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WSFS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 26.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 11,603 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 2.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 90,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 249.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 8,379 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 144.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 728,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,652,000 after purchasing an additional 430,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 5.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,829 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $52.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.36. WSFS Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $17.84 and a 12-month high of $55.08.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.25. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.83%.

In related news, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 16,312 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $695,054.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,293 shares in the company, valued at $736,854.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WSFS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler cut shares of WSFS Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood cut shares of WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.