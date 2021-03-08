Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Raised to $290.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Workday from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Workday from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Workday from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. OTR Global raised Workday to a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Workday in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $262.30.

Shares of WDAY opened at $237.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.88 billion, a PE ratio of -126.75 and a beta of 1.59. Workday has a 12 month low of $107.75 and a 12 month high of $282.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $250.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Workday will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David A. Duffield sold 218,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.59, for a total value of $50,007,034.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.67, for a total value of $206,262.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 327,592 shares of company stock valued at $74,186,321 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the third quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

