Woolworths (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Woolworths (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Sunday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:WLWHY opened at $3.21 on Friday. Woolworths has a 12 month low of $1.39 and a 12 month high of $3.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Woolworths Company Profile

Woolworths Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores in sub-Saharan Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through seven segments: Woolworths Fashion, Beauty and Home; Woolworths Food; Woolworths Logistics; Woolworths Financial Services; David Jones; Country Road Group; and Treasury segments.

