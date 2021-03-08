Woodside Petroleum (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Woodside Petroleum (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS WOPEY opened at $19.99 on Friday. Woodside Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $8.45 and a fifty-two week high of $21.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.19.

About Woodside Petroleum

Woodside Petroleum Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

