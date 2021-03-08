Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Sets New 12-Month High at $37.39

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.39 and last traded at $37.32, with a volume of 23891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.58.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.64.

The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 17.74%. On average, analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.78%.

In other news, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $110,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 38,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,527.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael D. Stornant sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $30,640.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,269.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,192 shares of company stock valued at $225,182. Insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 180,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 56,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 30,347 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter worth $221,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 647,347 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,727,000 after purchasing an additional 15,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 3rd quarter worth $315,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

