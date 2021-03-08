Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Receives $316.27 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $316.27.

WIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Wix.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Wix.com from $342.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Wix.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Wix.com stock traded down $17.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $291.64. 12,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 765,154. The stock has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.33 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Wix.com has a fifty-two week low of $76.81 and a fifty-two week high of $362.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.26.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.77. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wix.com will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Wix.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

