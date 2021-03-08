Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Stock Position Reduced by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,214 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,990 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WGO. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 950.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wedbush raised their price target on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised Winnebago Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Winnebago Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.15.

Shares of WGO stock opened at $73.96 on Monday. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.94 and a 1 year high of $74.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 46.52 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.82 and its 200-day moving average is $58.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.68. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $793.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 9,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total transaction of $666,507.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,661.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald Jeff Clark sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $12,260,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 751,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,096,987. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 277,299 shares of company stock worth $17,516,109. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

