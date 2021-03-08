Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Receives $67.45 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.45.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $69.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

NYSE WAL traded up $2.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,202,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,401. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $20.90 and a 1 year high of $99.39. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.55. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $338.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 20.66%.

In other news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total transaction of $351,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth $67,557,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 166,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,980,000 after buying an additional 24,972 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 205.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 153,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,228,000 after buying an additional 103,566 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 15,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 112,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,772,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

Recommended Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.