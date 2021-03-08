Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Upgraded to “Buy” by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Bank of America currently has $52.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $44.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Werner Enterprises from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Werner Enterprises from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a positive rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set an in-line rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Werner Enterprises currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.68.

WERN stock opened at $45.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Werner Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $28.99 and a fifty-two week high of $47.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.22%. Equities analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.06%.

In related news, COO H Marty Nordlund sold 19,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $764,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 392,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,382,000 after acquiring an additional 68,871 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 198.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 12,844 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 4.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 866,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,364,000 after acquiring an additional 40,064 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

