Wells Fargo & Company Upgrades LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) to Overweight

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) was upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $130.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $100.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 20.49% from the stock’s previous close.
LYB has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.22.
Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $107.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.78. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $33.71 and a 52 week high of $109.99. The stock has a market cap of $36.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55.
In other news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $234,013.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,562 shares of company stock valued at $263,516. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.61% of the company’s stock.
LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
Recommended Story: Balanced Fund
Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.