Wells Fargo & Company Upgrades LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) to Overweight

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) was upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $130.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $100.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 20.49% from the stock’s previous close.

LYB has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.22.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $107.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.78. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $33.71 and a 52 week high of $109.99. The stock has a market cap of $36.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.83. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $234,013.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,562 shares of company stock valued at $263,516. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

