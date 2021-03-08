Wells Fargo & Company Raises Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target to $450.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $410.00 to $450.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AVGO. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Broadcom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadcom from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $439.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $450.78.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $450.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $468.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $404.83. The company has a market cap of $183.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $155.67 and a 52 week high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.77, for a total transaction of $247,388.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.43, for a total transaction of $33,002,343.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,798 shares of company stock valued at $76,345,405 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $1,735,510,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Broadcom by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,527,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,982,154,000 after purchasing an additional 964,559 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Broadcom by 36.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,711,886 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $623,675,000 after purchasing an additional 457,885 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Broadcom by 33.7% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,166,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $424,995,000 after purchasing an additional 294,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 8.8% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,430,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,249,964,000 after purchasing an additional 278,003 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

