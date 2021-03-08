Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 21,338 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 282,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,338 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $49,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VDC. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 859,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,542,000 after purchasing an additional 13,069 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 550,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,998,000 after purchasing an additional 64,788 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 198,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Blankinship & Foster LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 139,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 118,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,466,000 after purchasing an additional 20,719 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VDC stock opened at $169.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $169.73 and its 200-day moving average is $168.75. Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $120.70 and a 52-week high of $175.00.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.