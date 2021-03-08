Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,184,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 248,411 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $45,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 10.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,807,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,874,000 after buying an additional 535,699 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc raised its holdings in ONEOK by 389.0% in the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 1,942,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,454,000 after buying an additional 1,544,868 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 1.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,836,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,713,000 after buying an additional 31,063 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,097,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,117,000 after buying an additional 270,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in ONEOK by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 972,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,324,000 after buying an additional 55,294 shares during the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.57.

OKE opened at $49.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $66.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 121.82%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

